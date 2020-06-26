Luxury facials and new safety protocols at Basalt Day Spa

The stunning Basalt Day Spa in SLC has gone above and beyond with implementing new safety protocols with the reopening of their doors during COVID-19. Co-owner Jasmine says that they’ve always been focused on cleanliness at Basalt, but in addition to what they’ve had in place, everyone who walks through the door will have a temperature check and be asked about symptoms.

Safety masks are required for both guests and staff, all staff has completed an infection prevention training course, a new air purification system has been installed, and a new employee has been hired to solely clean and disinfect the spa between clients!

We couldn’t leave without being pampered. Co-owner Amber gave Deena the rejuvenate facial, which uses the glycelene skin-care line. This is an all natural, organic, vegan, luxury line, exclusive to Basalt Day Spa! A double cleanse, exfoliation, a couple of different types of masks, and massage with heated basalt stones, this treatment is customized to the need of the client. They’ll consult with you to make sure they’re helping you reach your glowing skin goals!

Basalt also offers a variety of body massage, exfoliating body scrubs, detox body treatment, facial and body waxing, lash tinting, brow tinting, and lash lifts!

Basalt Day Spa is located at 402 E Harvey Milk BLVD (900 S) online at www.basaltdayspa.com insta @basaltdayspa and facebook Basalt Day Spa