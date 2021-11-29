Luxurious blankets that make the perfect gift

Brian from Blankets By Brian is back in the studio sharing Cyber Monday deals going on TODAY! It’s a sale you won’t want to miss. These blankets make the best gift, and there is truly something for everyone!

As mentioned before, these blankets are of top-of-the-line quality. They are made to last. This year’s top seller is the WILD RABBIT material as shown on camera today. Nicea added that she loves her Navy BUNNY blanket by Brian. The softness is unmatched, and it can also be used as home decor.

Brian let viewers in on an announcement for the holidays. He has released two new seasonal colors including, “Poinsettia” and “Winter Birch.” Both MINKY prints can be paired with either BELLA or BUNNY.

Visit Blankets By Brian to shop the Cyber Monday Sale. Use the code “GTU” for 30% off everything (Regular Priced Items). He is also offering free shipping on orders over $250!