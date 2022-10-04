Ganel Lyn Condie is back today to spread the word of Lupus awareness month. Lupus is an immune system illness that mainly affects females and can affect any part of the body. Due to the variety of symptoms that lupus can produce, it often goes undiagnosed for long periods and during this time can cause damage to several different organs such as the skin, heart, and brain. Lupus is believed to be genetic in origin, and there is no known cure. She was diagnosed 30 years ago and was told she only had 10 years to live and would never have children. But she is thriving and says she learned a lot from Lupus.

What Lupus can teach us all:

Sometimes it looks fine, but it isn’t fine.

Learning to say no to some things so I can say yes to other things.

I do a lot to support my health because there is no cure.

I have experienced healing – but healing doesn’t mean SYMPTOM free. Look for healing.

Let people close to you know what your boundaries are and what support looks like. Don’t make them guess.

She says, “We all have a “LUPUS”. Something in our lives that we may not be able to HEAL but it helps us learn surrender, boundaries and health.”

To ask her any questions or just to get to know her just a little better check out her social media and website.

Instagram: @ganellyn

Website: ganellyn.com