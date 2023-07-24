SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Lunchables but you can make them at home! Kiana Williams joined us on the show today to discuss another one of her fab and easy summer recipes. See below for Lunch-able Skweres

Ingredients:

Slices Uncured Smoked Ham

Slices natural Honey Turkey Breast

½ c. red grapes

½ c. green grapes

½ c. cubed apples

2 oz. cubed jack cheese

Instructions:

Pre-cut wooden grilling skewers to fit into the size of your resealable lunchbox container. Cut ham and turkey slices into 1” strips. Fold accordion-style and slide onto the wooden skewers. Alternate with grapes, apples and cheese cubes. Keep cold (with a cold pack) in a lunchbox until ready to eat.

For more recipes visit her instagram.