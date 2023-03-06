SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with a fun and colorful lunch with a leprechaun? Rose Storey Usenova and her daughter Lola Usenova have put together a festive and healthy menu that is sure to delight both kids and adults alike.

First up on the menu is a green goddess salad, made with spinach, avocado, cucumber, and a homemade dressing. This salad is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients and vitamins, making it the perfect way to start your St. Patrick’s Day feast.

Next, the Usenova’s have created shamrock sandwiches, which are not only cute but also delicious. These sandwiches are made with whole grain bread, turkey, cheese, and spinach. They’re easy to make and a great way to add a touch of St. Patrick’s Day to your lunch.

For dessert, the Usenova’s have created rainbow fruit kabobs. These kabobs are made with a variety of fresh fruits such as strawberries, pineapple, kiwi, and blueberries, and are perfect for adding a pop of color to your meal.

And last but not least, the Usenova’s have created a fun and festive rainbow necklace to wear while you enjoy your lunch. This necklace is made with colorful beads and is a great way to show off your St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

Find more delicious recipes and healthy living tips on Rose’s blog and Instagram page.