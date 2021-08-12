Luna the husky, ready to adopt

Luna is a gorgeous Siberian Husky mix who is almost two years old. She’s smart and sweet and looking for a forever home or a foster home.

Luna is very playful and loves stuffed animals and splashing in doggie pools. She knows to sit, shake, and down, as well as other basic commands. She is playful with dogs of her size.

Her adoption fee is $75.00. Luna is spayed microchipped and vaccinated. She is up for adoption at the Salt Lake County Animal Services. If you are in love with Luna and want to adopt her, please email Adoptions@slco.org and find pictures of Luna on FB.

Salt Lake County Animal Services and their shelter partners in Utah County, North Utah Valley Animal Shelter, and South Utah Valley Animal Shelter have hundreds of pets, especially cats and kittens, in need of adoption.