SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Utah’s primary election is set for Tuesday, September 5, and ballots have been dispatched across the state. Lt. Governor, Deidre Henderson, joined us on the show to share what Utahns need to know.

Eligible voters are advised to understand key dates and details for participation. August 25 marked the deadline for voter registration and by-mail ballot requests. On September 1, early in-person voting concludes, including options on Labor Day. Primary Election Day, September 5, will see polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must ensure USPS postmarking by this date or utilize secure dropboxes for ballot submission.

In-person registration and provisional voting are permitted during early voting or on Election Day, requiring photo ID and proof of residency. Utahns can cast their votes through mail or in-person options, both of which are secure and endorsed. To expedite election results, voters are encouraged to return their ballots promptly.

Transparent and secure, Utah’s election system maintains accessibility and safeguards for eligible voters, assuring the integrity of the process. Eligible voters are invited to visit vote.utah.gov for registration verification, polling locations, secure drop boxes, and ballot tracking information.