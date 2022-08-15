Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson joined us on GTU with an update on what’s going on across the great state of Utah.

She touched on:

Ongoing efforts to propose a suite of bills to support families and moms in Utah

Statewide concerns from individuals and businesses about drought and gas prices

Efforts to build relationships with Utah’s eight federally recognized tribes

Return Utah, a first-in-the-nation state program that provides Utahns who want to return to the workforce after an extended absence with new skillsets and experiences

For more information visit: ltgovernor.utah.gov