Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson joined us on GTU with an update on what’s going on across the great state of Utah.

She touched on: 

  • Ongoing efforts to propose a suite of bills to support families and moms in Utah
  • Statewide concerns from individuals and businesses about drought and gas prices
  • Efforts to build relationships with Utah’s eight federally recognized tribes
  • Return Utah, a first-in-the-nation state program that provides Utahns who want to return to the workforce after an extended absence with new skillsets and experiences

For more information visit: ltgovernor.utah.gov