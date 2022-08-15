Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson joined us on GTU with an update on what’s going on across the great state of Utah.
She touched on:
- Ongoing efforts to propose a suite of bills to support families and moms in Utah
- Statewide concerns from individuals and businesses about drought and gas prices
- Efforts to build relationships with Utah’s eight federally recognized tribes
- Return Utah, a first-in-the-nation state program that provides Utahns who want to return to the workforce after an extended absence with new skillsets and experiences
For more information visit: ltgovernor.utah.gov