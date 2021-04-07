Low-rise jeans are back and Paris Hilton stops by ABC4

Wow. This segment was a passionate one. The team was divided. Who even folds a fitted sheet, wondered Deena? Reagan showed us the way, and everyone gave it a whirl. Surae didn't pay attention and folded hers the opposite way. And does Brian sleep in a toddler bed? Because what is the deal with this tiny little sheet?

Anyway, how did we do? Was this even actual folding? Or more like rolling. We don't even know anymore. Just...watch.