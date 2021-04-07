Low-rise jeans are back and Paris Hilton stops by ABC4

- On GTU Deena and Surae talked about their encounter with Paris Hilton. Hilton along with a panel of Utah advocates and lawmakers came to ABC4 for an exclusive sit down panel discussion with ABC4’s Glen Mills to discuss using your voice to create policy change. Hilton has been open about her abuse she endured while she attended Provo Canyon School in Utah at the age of 16. Hilton and lawmakers helped pass SB 127 which aims at addressing issues at youth treatment facilities. Deena and Surae were able to take snap shots with her and even a selfie. They also got to quickly interview her about her activism. She says she was proud to sign this bill but it won’t stop there. She says she now moves onto the federal level.
- And the hosts discussed the pressure men face to act like men can be toxic. It can push men toward dangerous behavior and may turn them away from getting professional help.
- Plus, low rise jeans are back, Baby! Don’t panic if this isn’t the look for you. There are many ways to style with them. Reagan modeled the low-rise jeans she wore today with a long blouse. It looked fashionable.
- Finally, the hosts were very upset at the news of a ketchup shortage. Apparently, we’ve been going through the drive-thru like it’s going out of style, because ketchup packets are in short supply.
- On GTU hour 2, we run the quick interview with Paris Hilton and her signing SB 127
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveals the subject of their first Netflix series. The couple signed a major multi-year deal with Netflix. Harry and Meghan working on a docuseries titled: ‘Heart of Invictus’ that will center around the 2022 Invictus Games which Prince Harry created in 2014. It is a paralympic style event that is set in Germany. The competition will include 500 veterans and armed forces personnel.
- And Kim Kardashian West is officially a billionaire. She joins the ranks of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk. Forbes released its annual ‘World’s Billionaire List.’ The magazine said West was propelled to the elite list because of the success of her businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims.