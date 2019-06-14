Low-key looks for mama

You’ve got carpool, breakfast, lunch, dinner, soccer practice, target runs, and one million other things on your to-do list. The last thing you have time for is sitting down and curling your hair. We have the solutions you have been looking for.

Jessie got all the tips from hair and makeup stylists Cassie Dean and Maddie Pace. These are the perfect little carpool lane touch ups. Cassie suggests that when pulling your hair up, pull it into a clip and leave the fringe out. This effortless up-do will look like you actually tried, instead of throwing all your locks into a ponytail. Another hair tip is a volume adding brush. Sometimes you need emergency volume, keeping a makeup style brush and using it for your hair could be a life saver. Maddie adds that when it comes to makeup, cream is going to be your best friend here. Creams offer more of a dewy look as opposed to powders. Add a bit of highlighter around your eyes to give your face that pop of brightness after a night of little sleep.

What’s great is you can just throw these little products into your bag and you are all set. No need to bring in the giant makeup bag. A few little things and you will be looking like you actually had time this morning.

Maddie’s Instagram: @maddydoesyourhair

Cassie’s Instagram: @cassiedeanhair