Low calorie cocktails with Blue Ice Vodka

Delicious, pretty, and refreshing. Cocktails that are under 80 calories or less! Tom Gibson, president and COO of Blue Ice Vodka is showing us some tasty summer drinks that are easy for any at-home bartender to make!



Blue Ice Raspberry Sparkler (80 Calories)



1.5 oz. Blue Ice Huckleberry Flavored Vodka (77 calories)

3 oz. Diet cran-raspberry juice (3 calories)

5 fresh raspberries

1 splash sparkling water

Garnish: raspberries and mint leaves.



Instructions: Muddle fresh raspberries in a highball glass. Mix ice and Blue Ice Vodka into a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously and proceed to strain into a highball glass with muddled raspberries at base. Add splash of sparkling water.

Blue Ice Skinny Mule (75 Calories)

Ice

1.5 oz. of Blue Ice Potato Vodka (75 Calories)

4 oz. Light Ginger Beer (0 calories)

1 squeeze limejuice

Garnish: Mint and Lime wedge.



Instructions: Mix Blue Ice Vodka, a squeeze of limejuice and grapefruit juice in a copper mule cup filled with ice (optional) and stir. Top off with light ginger beer and garnish with mint and lime wedges.

Blue Ice Grapefruit Splash (78 Calories)

Ice

1.5 ounces Blue Ice Potato Vodka (75 calories)

4 ounces Perrier pink grapefruit soda (0 calories)

1 splash grapefruit juice (3 calories )

Grapefruit peel and mint sprig, for garnish

Instructions: Add Blue Ice Vodka and ice into a shaker. Mix in Perrier pink grapefruit soda and a splash of grapefruit juice. Garnish with grapefruit peel and mint sprigs.

