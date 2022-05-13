Imagine Dragons lead singer and frontman, Dan Reynolds comes on Good Things Utah to discuss the Loveloud Festival that he founded. After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Loveloud returns on Saturday, May 14. The festival’s line up will include many world renowned musicians and bands including David Archuleta, Neon Trees, Anita, and Willow in addition to numerous LGBTQ+ speakers. Reynolds was inspired to create Loveloud to honor LGBTQ+. Raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Reynolds saw the struggle many of his LGBTQ+ friends and family members faced in the LDS culture. He was most inspired by his friend, Tyler Glenn, lead singer of Neon Trees, is LGBTQ+ and the co-founder of Loveloud. “We put our minds together and thus was the birth of Loveloud, which is just to celebrate our LGBTQ youth. Really to make a cultural impact, it’s to tell our youth, ‘Hey, you’re more than just accepted, you’re celebrated and you’re perfect.’ and that’s the goal.” said Reynolds.

Reynolds discussed the statistics of suicide and narcotics use in the LGBTQ+ community which is the result of lack of support and how LGBTQ+ teens deserve the same support their cisgender and heterosexual peers have. Founded in Utah in 2017, Loveloud Foundation wants to celebrate LGBTQ+ individuals and know they are loved. Reynolds also said the support of LGBTQ+ individuals can always be better not only in Utah or Mormonism, but in all faiths, schools, and parts of the world. While Salt Lake City is one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly cities in the country, Utah has one of the higher suicide rates for LGBTQ+ youth. The festival will take place at 4 p.m. at Vivint Area and is expected to have a large turn out. Doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets are still available.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the Loveloud Festival, go to loveloudfest.com