Love your body while setting workout goals with Stef Liff



Stefhanie Iliff is a Self Love and Mindset Coach, Podcast Host, Motivational Speaker, and Fitness Influencer! What can’t this girl do? She is sweet, inspiring, energetic, and wise. She took us through a series of booty band workouts that anyone can easily do at home. She also discussed the importance of speaking positively to yourself, and using food as fuel. Check it out.



Stef goes over how to create inner motivation to stay dedicated towards your goals, and how to create the habit so you can be consistent when motivation is lacking. How important it is to understand how you think, and speak of yourself is helping you move towards your goals or away from them!

Seeing food as fuel will help break patterns of binge eating and the emotional bond to food. Practice body positivity while working on your fitness goals. Move your body, honor your body, fuel your body, be kind to your body!

Watch the segment, and check out the incrdible swag bag giveaway for viewers who follow @GoodThingsUtah, @Stefiliff, and and @bootybands all on instagram!



Group Coaching Course starts August 6th. It’s a four week course to help you find self love, self discipline, self worth and self confidence! To find out more you can book a free call with Stef. Just send her a dm on IG, or sign up on her website www.coachingwithstef.com

Event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/step-out-of-fear-and-into-self-belief-tickets-113684252660



Podcast “Just Talking” on Itunes https://pcr.apple.com/id1471043406 Viewers can fill out her free self love quiz, and get a free coaching call!

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



