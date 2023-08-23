SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — In a world that often bombards us with unrealistic beauty standards, Kirsten Taylor, the Owner and Master Esthetician behind “Peaches Aren’t Perfect,” is on a mission to redefine beauty and help individuals embrace their uniqueness. Taylor has witnessed challenges with her skin firsthand and has transformed her personal struggles into a beacon of self-love and empowerment.

Her mission began as a response to her own insecurities, shaping her determination to help others discover beauty within themselves. Taylor uses techniques like microneedling to enhance skin health and boost her clients’ self-confidence. This procedure creates micro-injuries in the skin, promoting collagen production and enabling better skincare absorption. The result is improved skin texture and a more youthful appearance, leading to increased self-assurance.

In our hectic lives, Taylor emphasizes the value of self-care and self-connection. She encourages moments of mindfulness and positivity, often using affirmation cards to uplift her clients’ spirits. Taylor’s commitment to fostering inner beauty shines through her practice, transcending traditional skincare to promote holistic well-being. To get started on your journey of self-love, use code “PEACHES” for 20% off your service. Taylor can be found on Instagram and TikTok @peachesarentperfect