Love the body you’re in now with EmBODY Love Workshop

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Kelsie Jepsen, Founder of EmBODY Love Workshop was in studio today to share an important, beautiful, and emotional message. EmBODY Love Workshop is a 10-week course with the mission of dismantling internalized fatphobia and diet culture.

Kelsie wants to empower people to participate fully in their lives NOW. She says, “go to the party, be in the picture, wear the clothes you want, eat the treat, date, go for the job you really want, dance, move your body, go for your dreams and PARTICIPATE IN THEIR OWN PRECIOUS LIFE instead of waiting for your skinny or “perfect body” life to begin. 

Listen to Kelsie’s fascinating discussion about what fatphobia is, why diets don’t work, living your best life now, and the importance of building community through the process of dismantling.

To learn more, and get signed up visit: embodyloveworkshop.com  IG: @embodyloveworkshop Facebook:embodyloveworkshop email: kelsie@embodyloveworkshop.com

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Things Utah Sponsors