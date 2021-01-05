Love the body you’re in now with EmBODY Love Workshop

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Kelsie Jepsen, Founder of EmBODY Love Workshop was in studio today to share an important, beautiful, and emotional message. EmBODY Love Workshop is a 10-week course with the mission of dismantling internalized fatphobia and diet culture.

Kelsie wants to empower people to participate fully in their lives NOW. She says, “go to the party, be in the picture, wear the clothes you want, eat the treat, date, go for the job you really want, dance, move your body, go for your dreams and PARTICIPATE IN THEIR OWN PRECIOUS LIFE instead of waiting for your skinny or “perfect body” life to begin.

Listen to Kelsie’s fascinating discussion about what fatphobia is, why diets don’t work, living your best life now, and the importance of building community through the process of dismantling.

To learn more, and get signed up visit: embodyloveworkshop.com IG: @embodyloveworkshop Facebook:embodyloveworkshop email: kelsie@embodyloveworkshop.com