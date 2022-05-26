- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – A hit Netflix show is back! And to get a deeper understanding of the show, one writer sat down to chat with Cian O’Clery, co-producer and director of “Love on the Spectrum.” After the success of the first two seasons, which were set in Australia, he told me he decided that they needed to expand to other countries. “We want to continue to shine a light on the diversity of the spectrum … it’s a great opportunity to keep telling stories of people on the spectrum and highlighting that sometimes people do need support when it comes to dating and relationships,” he said. On May 18, “Love on the Spectrum U.S.” premiered with a six-episode season complete with a cast of six participants from the U.S., all looking for love.
- Plus, after 19 seasons and more than 3,200 episodes, Ellen DeGeneres is signing off. And though she pretaped her final week of shows in late April, the finality still hadn’t set in when she talked to The Hollywood Reporter a week before the series finale of The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs. In many ways, DeGeneres says she feels like she’s simply at the beginning of another summer break. Her longtime pal Oprah Winfrey, who’s been in her shoes, has told her the feeling is normal. “She said I won’t really feel it until September, when I’d normally go back into production,” offers DeGeneres, whose final show airs May 26, with her very first guest, Jennifer Aniston, returning, along with Pink, who wrote the Emmy-winning show’s theme song.
- And whether you're looking for feel-good TV shows about kindness for kids, or a series that entertains your kiddos as much as it teaches them about compassion, friendship and hard work, pretty much every streaming platform has something you can feel good about choosing for screen-time.
- At the end of the show – Ritz Crackers and Oreo Cookies are teaming up to create the ultimate snack collaboration. The treat will be one part Ritz, one part Oreo. The center of it will be joined together by a layer of peanut butter flavored creme and original Oreo creme. It honestly sounds like the very best afternoon snack to maybe ever exist. Even more exciting? You'll be able to get a box of this exclusive collaboration for the cost of shipping.