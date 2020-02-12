Love is cheesy: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a HeartBaker Pizza.

The HeartBaker is back! Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a HeartBaker Pizza. It’s available now through Feb 14th!

The original heart-shaped pizza – Papa Murphy’s has been selling it for 30+ years! The HeartBaker is topped with mounds of fresh grated cheese and loads of pepperoni. Premium quality pizza that is made fresh daily and baked hot in your oven.

Don’t leave the kids home to fend for themselves, show them some love with Papa Murphy’s heart-shaped pepperoni pizza.

The HeartBaker pizza feeds the whole family for only $9.

For more information visit PapaMurphys.com.