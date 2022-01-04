Love celebs? You might be surprised at how that affects your IQ

On GTU this morning – Obsessed with Ryan Reynolds? This news won’t make you very happy, cognitive performance is slightly reduced among those with higher levels of celebrity worship, according to a new study published in BMC Psychology. “Interest in the topic of celebrity worshipers spans almost two decades. From several studies, over that period, research showed a weak to moderate tendency for those who showed the strongest admiration for their favorite celebrity to have lower cognitive skills, using a variety of cognitive measures,” explained study authors Lynn E. McCutcheon, Ágnes Zsila, and Zsolt Demetrovics in a joint statement to PsyPost.

Plus, while it’s not always a negative thing, here are the 13 signs you’re thinking with your heart and not your head when it comes to relationships.

Rejection really crushes you. After a breakup, you can’t see the silver lining. All you can think about is how much you miss them, how badly you want to touch them. You ignore your brain when it tells you that the breakup was a good thing and listen to your heart, which is throbbing in pain. You can’t explain why you’re drawn to certain people. When you try to explain why you’re crushing on someone, there’s no solid explanation. It isn’t necessarily because he’s smart or funny or hot. He just makes you feel… happy. Tune in to see the other signs or click here : https://www.yourtango.com/love/if-you-do-these-13-things-think-with-your-heart-not-head

Finally, in today’s culture of productivity, we often think we need to always be doing something to clear our to-do lists. The problem? That’s not the way the human brain works. As with our bodies, our brains can get tired, too. That’s important to remember—not only when tackling tasks, but also when structuring your to-do list. Neurologist Faye Begeti, MD, PhD—known to Instagram followers as The Brain Doctor—says the key is to structure your to-do list based on the “cognitive demand” the tasks require. Forcing yourself to do everything on your to-do list without considering your brain’s energy level can have some negative consequences. We’ll tell you how to level up your to-do list.

And happy happy birthday! The world’s oldest person is celebrating her 119th birthday in a Japan nursing home. Kane Tanaka has set her sights on becoming 120 next year, as figures show the number of young adults in Japan in steep decline. Plus, Deena tells us how to make little improvements in your life without even trying.