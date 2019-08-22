Louisiana style food in SLC

Restaurant George may very well boast one of the most unique menus in Salt Lake City! Deena Marie sat down with chef John Santiago, who said they wanted to do something that not a lot of other restaurants were doing when it came to the planning of their Southern inspired menu. All three chefs at the restaurant are from the south, and wanted to feature the dishes they grew up eating.

Alligator is a popular staple at George, a meat that was as common as chicken to John growing up. Here, you’ll find it prepared with a spicy sauce pecan. The sauce is cold smoked with a Cajun spice rub, before it is sautéed.

The made from scratch chicken-based gumbo is created so that “everything is flavor, on top of flavor, on top of flavor”, says John. Made with a dark roux base, the flour goes in the oven first, and then the butter is added. Andouille sausage, and chicken stock round out the delicious dish.

Pistolettes, the Louisiana slider, is a baked stuffed French roll with tasty options as fillings like shrimp and cajun cheddar, bbq pulled pork, and cold crab salad.

Bar George, located in the same building, is Utah’s first natural wine bar, owner Katrina Newman tells us. She tells us that natural wine is a wine that has not had color, chemicals, or preservatives added, and has not been tampered with at all.

The signature cocktail is based with their lemongrass flavored house made tonic. The beautiful bar makes it a popular spot for after dinner drinks, date night, or business meeting.

Visit George and Bar George at 327 West 200 South in Salt Lake City, and peruse the menu online at georgeslc.com and bargeorgeslc.com