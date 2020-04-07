Looking “Swell” with funky, colorful earrings

Our trusty tech life coach, Christoper Krause joined us from his home for Tech Time Tuesday to talk about the value of embracing technology which we may have been previously afraid of before this time of social distancing. There are plenty of ways to keep connected with our friends, families, and co-workers while following the recommended safety precautions.

Zoom has primarily been used for the corporate world, but it's great for hopping on casually to say hello to anyone. Facebook has a device called The Portal, allowing you to connect through your facebook contacts, allowing you to chat with friends and family. The Portal is also tied into the convenient WhatsApp, and FaceTime is a breeze for Apple only users.

Tips for video calls are: have a strong internet connection, make your call in a quiet spot, be still rather than walk around, and have good lighting.

Check out the clip of Christopher's segment to hear him walk you through how to use each option!

Follow Christopher at: https://www.instagram.com/techlifecoach/