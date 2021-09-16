Looking for a new best friend? Meet Luna!

This week’s Pet of the Week is American-Bulldog mix, Luna! She is a 4 1/2-year-old, spayed female with a ginormous tongue — perfect for kisses.

Since she is a bit of a teenager with lots of energy. She would do well in a home with someone who will give her training and exercise, and channel her spunkiness in productive ways.

Luna knows basic commands, but she may need a refresher on her manners. With a little effort, she will be a loyal companion for the rest of her days.

She’s been available for adoption for a couple of weeks and cannot wait to meet her forever family!

Email Adoptions@slco.org to schedule an appointment to meet with Luna and check out the Salt Lake County Animal Service’s Facebook for pictures.

If you are looking to adopt another animal, Salt Lake County Animal Services has some fantastic adoption promotions going on for the month of September:

Pick your price cat/kitten/rabbit/guinea pig adoptions. A minimum fee of $1, and two-for-one adoptions are available!

$40 large dog (over 20 lbs.) adoptions

To view, all of their adoptable pets visit their website and or email adoptions@slco.org