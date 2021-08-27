Fresh from London, PSYCHOPOMP the play hits SLC!

With things reopening amidst the pandemic, live theater is back in person. Director and writer, Roger Bennington, alongside actor, Tyler Fox, discusses the U.S. premiere of the play PSYCHOPOMP.

The two-person play is about a Mormon father and his son grappling with their identities.

PSYCHOPOMP will be performed in the Cultural Hall at the Art Castle September 2-15, with only 30 seats available per show.

If you are interested in watching PSYCHOPOMP, tickets range from $5 to $25, with September 2nd being a “pay what you can”. Tickets are accessible on the play’s website.

GTU Viewers can use coupon code “GOPLAY” to get $5 off tickets to performances during the first week of the run (Sept. 3-5)