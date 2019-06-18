Look who’s back on the show!

On Good Things Utah today – Michelle Money is back on the show guest hosting AND updating us on new projects that she’s doing this summer. Plus, is it okay to lie to your kids? Reagan tells us why one mom says, absolutely. And there are probably foods in your fridge right now that don’t belong there? Why you should take out your ketchup and put it on the counter! And finally, Michelle weighs in on the hottest makeup trends for summer. Yep, neon eye shadow is definitely back.

And in our bonus round of hot topics Michelle tells us why you should “pinch” your eyebrows? We try it out on Brian – hope you tune in for Tuesday’s show on Good Things Utah!