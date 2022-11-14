- On Good Things Utah this morning – Did you spot some familiar faces when you tuned into the new season of hit show Yellowstone last night? Our own Surae Chinn and Brian Carlson were news anchors on the show and we think they hit it out of the park! Starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, the drama series premiered on the Paramount Network in June 2018. The modern western has since become a phenomenon, inspiring multiple spinoffs and racking up nominations at various awards shows. In 2021, Yellowstone was one of the most-watched cable shows of the year, with more than 11 million viewers tuning in for the season four finale. Costner has been famous since the 1980s, but Yellowstone has helped him reach a whole new audience.
- Plus, Manhattan is getting a little holiday cheer. The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has finally arrived at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City after it was cut down from its home in Queensbury, New York, and traveled 200 miles to the Big Apple. The 82-foot tall Norway spruce was donated by Neil Lebowitz and his family, who were more than happy to give up their tree. “If it can bring a smile and awe to a little child or help cure up somebody who’s a little blue, it’s all worth it,” Lebowitz said. Rockefeller Center’s head gardener, Erik Pauze, noticed the magnificent beauty when he took a trip to Queensbury. While walking through the streets, he saw the beauty standing tall over a few shops in the area. So he went around the tree to get a better look. “Sure enough, when I came back around it, it was beautiful,” he said.
- And Dolly Parton is the latest recipient of the Bezos Courage and Civility Award. “Jeff Bezos and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner — a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work,” Bezos’ longtime partner, Lauren Sanchez, posted on Instagram alongside a video of their speech Friday before awarding the grant to the country music legend and longtime philanthropist. “We can’t wait to see all the good that you’re going to do with this $100 million award, @DollyParton.” Parton, who has donated to various causes for decades, publicly thanked Bezos and Sanchez on Twitter. “I try to put my money where my heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money,” Parton tweeted. “Thank you @JeffBezos #LaurenSanchez”
- Finally, visiting famous attractions and trying new restaurants are undoubtedly highlights of most trips. But many travelers also relish the experience of shopping in a new destination. Not all travel purchases are created equal, however. And there are certain items you’re better off just bringing with you on your vacation. We asked travel experts to share the things they would never buy on a trip, from items they always make sure to pack to certain souvenirs that aren’t worth schlepping home.
- Shoes
- “I would never purchase shoes while traveling. They tend to take up way too much space in your luggage, and if you are an over-packer, like me, you will not have room for them. However, you could always pack a pair of shoes that you are comfortable with leaving at your destination in exchange for a new pair. Then it is a win-win!” ― Ravi Roth, travel expert and host of “The Gaycation Travel Show”
- Breakables
- “I would never buy anything that can break, like glass bottles of wine, olive oil, sunscreen in a bottle. You do not want to risk ruining your clothes in your luggage for a bottle of red wine.” ― Roth
- Headphones
- “One thing you should never buy while traveling is headphones. A good pair of headphones can make a long journey fly by, but if you’re like me and tend to forget them, they are incredibly overpriced both in airports and tourist shops.” ― Gabby Beckford, founder of the travel site Packs Light
- Food or other natural products
- “Don’t bother trying to bring jams, meats, cheeses or other perishable food items home. It’s not worth the likely hassle at customs. I bring home foreign candies for my kids and have wine shipped if there’s one I really like.” ― Paul Jacobs, general manager and vice president at Kayak North America
Look who made a special appearance on the new season of Yellowstone
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
