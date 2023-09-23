HOLLYWOOD, California (ABC4 Utah) – We’re heading back to the ballroom this Tuesday, September 26th on ABC4 with an all new season of Dancing With The Stars! And Utah is well represented again with Julianne Hough joing Alfonso Ribeiro as the new co-host of the hit dance competition series. The show premiere is Tuesday (9/26) at 7PM MT. Follow the show and the cast on social media. #DWTS

DANCING WITH THE STARS – 9/13/23 – DWTS Season 32 press line, after cast reveal announcement on GMA on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 on ABC. (ABC/Lou Rocco) DEREK HOUGH, CARRIE ANN INABA, BRUNO TONIOLI

And Derek Hough returns as a judge on the ballroom floor as well. And keep an eye out for Utah pro dancers twisting and turning on the dance floor paired up with celebrities.