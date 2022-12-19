You can look like the pros with local Utah sneaker customizer JSM 801 Customs.

John Millar is the creator and designer of the sneakers. he’s done major customs for Utah Jazz, ReAL Salt Lake, Dallas Cowboys, MMA Fighters and more!

JSM 801 Customs is involved with many charities in and outside of Utah. John is so artistic that the shoes look like they come straight from Nike. He started doing a lot for celebrities and professional players, even designing for Travis Scott. John says he now likes to design for people who appreciate custom sneakers.