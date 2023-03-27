SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Step up your golf style and make your gear look tee-rific! Fore All, founded by Jen Clyde and Michelle Money, is revolutionizing the women’s golf market with their new line of apparel.

As new golfers, Jen and Michelle felt like they had no good options when it came to clothing. When you’re doing something you love, you want to look good doing it! When you feel confident in how you look, it helps you to be more confident in what you do. They decided to pick up where other companies left off.

Golf is a very male-dominated sport, so it was intimidating for Jen and Michelle when they were first entering the industry. Despite this, they were determined to change the way people perceive the golf world and remind women that golf can be fun, stylish, and inclusive. Fore all designs all their products with women in mind, with inclusive sizing and styles that cater to all body shapes. From dresses to pants to accessories, Fore All has something that everyone will love.

The brand was launched in August 2021 but today, March 27, 2023, marks the release of their first full line of apparel and golf products. Check out the full collection on their website www.foreall.com. They have also partnered with WorldWide Golf Shops, so their darling pieces will soon be available in 30 retail stores across the nation. Check out more from them on their Instagram or TikTok.