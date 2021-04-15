Look closely, can you see a koala in this upside down dog paw?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – If you need a reason to smile on a Thursday we’ve got it for you today. Social media says have you ever noticed that an upside dog’s paw looks like a cuddly little koala? We put Reagan’s dog Rebel to the test! Tell us what you think…
- Plus, the reproductive years for women in the United States may be increasing, according to a new study. On average, the reproductive years for women increased from age 35 to 37.1, according to the study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The age of 35 has for decades been regarded in the medical community as the age when women’s reproductive systems slow down and it becomes more difficult to have and sustain a pregnancy. Women who become pregnant at age 35 and above are considered of advanced maternal age and face risks including miscarriage, genetic abnormalities, fetal growth issues, preterm birth, preeclampsia and stillbirth, experts say.
- And Reagan shares the negative traits often associated with each zodiac sign. Uh oh – Listen in and tell us what you think!
- And at the end of the show, it’s National Take A Guess Day so Brian is putting our hosts to the test this morning with some weird facts. Including this one: How many flavors do Froot Loops cereal have? The answer? Froot Loops are all the exact same flavor! Brian has that nugget of knowledge so and much more, hope you tune in to laugh with us on GTU this morning.