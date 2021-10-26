Lonely Forest Event happening in American Fork

If you have a teenager, they probably already know! We have Indy Blue and her company co-founder, Bronson, on the show today. There are sharing all about their apparel line and a fun Halloween event happening this week!

Indy has built quite the following on Instagram over the last couple of years and has since used it to launch a clothing line. It is called Lonely Ghost. When asked what makes people so excited about the band, Indy explained that she and her followers speak the language. She and her team connect with their followers and their followers are able to connect with each other through their apparel.

They were joined by two models showcasing their new collection. The first piece was a camel sweatsuit with pink lettering that read, “Ghosty”. This set sold out in 5 minutes, but you can get it at their event happening tomorrow night!

Every year the Haunted Forest in American Fork puts a different spin on their event. This year The Lonely Ghost is taking over and will be putting on a 45-minute scare experience. You can also shop their clothing at the event. The Lonely Forest will be located at 6000 WEST 6400 NORTH AMERICAN FORK, UTAH 84003. Ticket are 35$ / $45 at the door. There will be palm readers, tattoo artists, and more.

Check out the Lonely Ghost online and on Instagram.