Alison Andersen, owner of Lollipuff Gourmet Cotton Candy made our studio extra sweet this morning! One look at their IG @lollipuffcottoncandy will have you wanting to try it asap!



Their incredible, edible spun sugar sculptures come in over 35 flavors! Get them through Lollipuff Porch Parties, and catering. Pivoting when the pandemic hit, the company launched Porch Parties. The business asked their followers for help, by hosting at their homes. Then, those hosting would advertise to their neighborhood that Lollipuff would be there with their fun product! They would assign all the families that wanted to come a time slot. It was Gourmet Cotton Candy by appointment, no long line, and socially distanced, all while providing a safe outing for families to come and get a fun treat.

Contact Lollipuff online, book a Porch Party here, find the online shop for packaged Lollipuffs here, and follow on Facebook and Instagram.