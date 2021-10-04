Lollipops perfect for the holidays

Alanna Story from TheSweetStoryLine stopped by the kitchen to talk about her small business and inspire viewers to make their own lollipops at home.

Story started her business to bring smiles to others through a childhood treat many people love. She expressed her love for making lollipops and how it has become a creative outlet. Now, she likes to spark creativity in others through sugar!

The best lollipops are made with unique designs and gourmet flavors. Making them can be a fun thing to do at home and become a family tradition especially with the holidays coming up.

TheSweetStoryLine is offering free shipping on all orders using code: FREE25. To order visit their website and check out their Instagram for more information.