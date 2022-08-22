“All are welcome”! That’s the theme for the Logan Pride Festival this year, Sarah Hutchinson and Yvonne Marcyes tell us in studio today. The Logan Pride Foundation presents the Logan Pride Festival 2022, being held on September 10th at Willow Park in Logan, UT.

The Logan Pride House provides a safe space, and is located at 69 E 100 N in Logan. Here you can find daily support and social groups supporting the local community, along with potlucks and gaming groups.

Expect the Pride Festival to have fantastic sponsors, a great music lineup, and good food! The official after party featuring live music and a DJ to dance the night away!

All are truly welcome at this celebration of love and acceptance.

www.loganpride.org