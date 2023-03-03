SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Looking for a new spot to try this weekend? Look no further because GTU’s favorite foodie Courtney Otis is sharing three local restaurants that you don’t want to miss.

The Smoked Taco has locations in American Fork and Saratoga Springs. The owners have more than 30 years of experience smoking meat, and it definitely shows! It’s not your traditional taco stand, they have unique taco combos that you can’t find anywhere else. Try their tacos, masa fries, and more. Mention that you saw them on Good Things Utah to get a free order of their churro fries!

Paik Noodle Hong Kong Panjum is a Korean noodle restaurant located at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley. Despite opening at the start of the pandemic, they have had great success thanks to their amazing cuisine. If you’re still not sold yet, take it from Post Malone! He has stopped into the restaurant a few times to try their tasty dishes. Black bean noodles, fried rice, dumplings, spicy fried chicken, and more unlike anything else in Utah.

Aziza SLC is a woman-owned business that makes traditional Egyptian and Middle Eastern desserts. The owner Meena learned her recipes from her grandma in Egypt and she started to make them herself when she moved to Utah. She opened Aziza in February 2020 and has been selling her goods online and at the downtown farmers market since then. Taste her baklava, kunafa cups, and even baklava cheesecake!

