Taking pizza for the girls.

Caroline D’Amore is the founder and CEO of Pizza Girl, a company that produces organic pasta and pizza sauces. Recently, Harmons supermarkets starting carrying her brand.

Pizza Girl struggled through the pandemic and had to shut down. D’Amore worked even harder and relaunched, now in 700 supermarkets. Even though she had a road block, she didnt stop working at it until she was up and moving again.

Her sauce is organic, with no added sugar, kettle cooked to taste homemade.

For more, follow @pizzagirlofficial on Instagram or visit Pizzagirl.com