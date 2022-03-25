Locally owned and operated out of St. George, Oaks Homestead Co has a lot to offer the community. Whether it is a custom gift to show appreciation or a sentimental item for the home, there are so many beautiful pieces to choose from. Elizabeth Esplin and her husband are excited to show off some of their work.

They two started the business in 2020, due to a family health crisis. After just five days, they broke even and were able to purchase more equipment and set up a shop. Laser engraving is popular right now. It can be done on any surface which makes the possibilities endless.

They have a variety of keychains, ornaments, earrings, custom signs, night lights, etc. They specialize in bulk orders for individuals and companies.

This small business is opening a small gift and gelato shop right outside of Zion in Orderville, Utah this summer. Keep an eye out, but in the meantime use the code “goodthingsutah” for 10% off your order through the end of the month.

Instagram: @theoakshomesteadco

Esty: www.etsy.com/shop/theoakshomesteadco