SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Add a new Christmas movie to your holiday bucket list. A Mighty Merry Christmas is a locally made film that will have viewers young and old feeling the true spirit of Christmas. Creator, Writer, and Director, Bill Rogers, as well as Brian Ericson, the 3D Artist/Animator, and Music Composer, Richard Williams joined us on the show to share about this Christmas special featuring a Christ centered message.

The film is about Mighty Man and his team of Mighty Wheels trucks go on a holiday adventure. As they sample new festive treats, discover hidden holiday treasures, and attempt to make it snow in Motor City, they help Pop discover the true meaning of Christmas.

Treasure Rock Productions and Mighty Wheels joined forces to bring this production to life. Corresponding toys are available on Amazon and select retail stores. You can stream A Mighty Merry Christmas on Amazon, Living Scriptures, Cartoon Channel, Youtube and more.

For more information visit www.TreasureRockProductions.com and www.MightyWheels.com

You can also follow along on social media for more: