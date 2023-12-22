SPANISH FORK, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Whitney Lusk is a home grown Country artist from Spanish Fork, Utah. This rising country star joined us on the show and grabbed our attention with her catchy lyrics and phenomenal vocals! She travels from L.A. to Nashville to song-write, perform and promote her music. She’s opened for Country Legends Josh Turner, Maddie & Tae, Aaron Watson, Granger Smith, Russel Dickerson, Billy Currington, and many more.

Having worked with artists such as Colbie Caillat, and John Rzenznick (from the Goo Goo Dolls), she has big dreams to someday work with Martina McBride. She joined us on the show to sing Go Tell it on a Mountain and will be performing in Hurricane, Utah in February. Follow along with her online at www.whitneyluskmusic.com and facebook.com/Whitneyluskmusic instagram.com/whitneyluskmusic/