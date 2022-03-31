Easter is coming up and you may be starting to stock up on all the seasonal treats. Kimmie and David from Kimmie’s Kandies just might have something you’ll want to try this year.

Everything from caramels, chocolates, marshmallows, suckers, and more, there are enough treats to go around. It is a family business and everything is homemade. Kimmie wants to be your personal candy maker.

They hold an open house the 1st weekend of every month. It takes place Fri, Sat, and Sun from 10am-8pm. The Easter event will be taking place April 8th-17th. They also offer adult and child candy-making classes.

Website: Kimmieskandies.com

Instagram: @kimmies_kandies

Facebook: Kimmie’ Kandies