Enjoy an evening of elegant food and a wine tasting experience! Jason Morgan, Co-Founder of Old Town Cellars joined hour one of GTU to share how this winery is changing the way others may view wine. Old Town Cellars is a winery located in the heart of Park City. Old Town Cellars strives to make great wine affordable and fun. Morgan believes wine should bring people together and be enjoyed by anyone of age.

Old Town Cellars merges the art and culture of professional wine tasting. Old Town Cellars features a crafted wine list, locally brewed beer, and top-shelf spirits. Wines are sorted from the West Coast, blended to Old Town’s liking, and bottled in Park City. With a welcoming and helpful staff, there is no pretentious attitude when it comes to finding your favorite wine.

Old Town Cellars’ goal is to combine mountain town and wine culture, and ultimately demystify wine. Old Town Cellar is a ski town-influenced brand. With the bottles designed with different objects found in Park City, Old Town Cellar stays true to its roots.

For more information on Old Town Cellar, follow the links below!

Business Information

Address: 408 Main Street. Park City

Instagram: @otcwines

Website: Old Town Cellar