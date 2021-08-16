Local vendors gather to share their passions with their community

Every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Wheeler Farmers Market is buzzing with people from all different communities in Utah. Sara Roach, Farm Director, visited our set today to display some of the market’s most popular items.

The farmer’s market began at Wheeler Farm in 2011, operated by the Wasatch Front Farmer’s Market. In 2017, they announced that they would no longer continue the Market at Wheeler Farm. The Market had grown to become a well-loved community event with a wide variety of local vendors from local produce to handmade foods, goods and art. In 2018, Salt Lake County Parks began operating the Wheeler Sunday Market.

The market will run through Oct. 17. For more information about the market and farm, follow them on FB, IG, and online.