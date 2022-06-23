Ryan Provstgaard and Adam Proud came in today to lift spirits through laughter.

Provstgaard is the CEO of Happy Valley Comedy, a comedy group that can be hired for events. They are available for private parties, corporate parties, city festivals, theaters and event centers.

Their next show is on July 1st at 7:00pm in Provo at the Hive Collaborative. Use their code GOODUT at this link https://thehive.ticketleap.com/make-america-laugh-again/ for free tickets.

For more information, follow @HappyValleyComedy on Instagram and Facebook or visit happyvalleycomedy.com for information and showtimes.