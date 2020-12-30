Local TikTok influencer raises funds for American Heart Association

TikTok influencer JT Laybourne is a resident Farmington, UT and also happens to be a heart survivor, JT has 1.2 million followers and a message all about positivity and kindness.

The TikTok influencer and his friends decided to raise money for the American Heart Association (AHA), with his friends holding live fundraisers throughout the month of December. TikTok fundraisers by celebrities and others have raised smaller amounts until now.

The social network group have raised over $100,000 in 48 hours!

TikTok shared with the AHA that although their donate stickers were launched a couple months ago, with more charities being added each month, no one has had the success that JT has.

