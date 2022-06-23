Starting tomorrow June 23rd, through July 16th, West Valley Arts will be performing Lin Manuel Manuel Miranda’s musical, “In The Heights”. We sat down with the Juan Pereira, the show director, and Izzy Arrieta, the choreographer, to talk about the upcoming production

For those who are not familiar with the storyline of “In The Heights”, it takes place in Washington Heights, New York, and it follows a community and what brings them together. Pereira states that it highlights “their struggles, their trials, their triumphs, their successes, their failure, through the song and music of the latin culture.” It is a fun and fast paced show which is sure to make you want to jump in and join the cast on stage. Pereia and his crew placed an emphasis on finding the right people to play the roles in the show. They were able to find latin performers locally which gives the performance an authentic feel. The musical theater world is changing and moving away from the more classically trained performers that have taken the stage for years. Arrieta states “Now it is becoming more contemporary so we are adding more rap, more hip-hop, and more contemporary voices.” Arrieta believes that this new style of theater allows the audience to connect more with the story.

The cast and the crew have been working very hard for months to put this production together. The dancing in the show is very difficult, yet beautiful. This saturday, June 25th, they are hosting a block party to celebrate the opening performances. The party will take place between the matinee and evening performances where there will be food trucks and music.

We had two of the performers in the studio singing the song titled Champaign and they blew us away with their talent. You won’t want to miss this performance.

“In The Heights”

June 23 – July 16

Thurs – Sat 7:30pm/Sat Matinee at 3:00pm

Purchase tickets online on wvcarts.org