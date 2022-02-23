Local theater features a new play

Christine Kearns-Brown, Director of Project 891A Theater Company, accompanied by actor Erin Kearns-Brown, joined us on GTU to share the dates of a local play! The theater will be presenting “The Cradle Will Rock,” a play in music by composer Marc Blitzstein accompanied by a live pianist.

“The Cradle Will Rock” was the only play ever banned by the US Government & prevented from opening. This play is a pro union piece that’s set during the depression era and is politically charged. The premise of this play asks the question of is there a person on this planet who would not sell their soul, or give up their ideology and morals for power.

Brown’s children grew up watching The Cradle Will Rock. Brown formed the theater company just to share this play with locals. The performance will be at Kearns County library, Saturday, Feb 26th at 1pm. Admission is free so grab a group of friends and spend a night at the theater! Brown is eager to share this play with the locals in Utah!