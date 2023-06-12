SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Small Business market, Radiate Vendor markets holds monthly shopping markets that take place in Clearfield UT on the 3rd Saturday of every month. It runs from June-September and is located at 1060 W 300N from 10am-3pm. It is a fun summer activity for a day date, family outing or single shopping spree.

Stephanie O’Brien joined us on the show today to talk about Radiate Vendor Markets. O’Brien is the owner and event planner and also owns the drink shop Radiate Nutrition. Her markets feature local Utah vendors and are always free entry to the public. With Father’s Day just around the corner, there are many items to shop at Radiate. To find the perfect gift for the dad in your life enjoy a variety of key chains, men and women’s earrings, wreaths and clothes.

For more information visit their website. Even get 50% off with the code: Good Things Radiate.