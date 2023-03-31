SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Get out of the house this weekend and explore Salt Lake City! Barby Garcia, a marketing expert, joined us to tell us about all the best local spots you can visit to help you stay busy and spice up your afternoon.

One of Barby’s top picks was the Evo Hotel. This isn’t a traditional hotel, and Evo has so many fun things to do that make it stand out. With a skate park and coffee shop, staying here for a few nights is sure to cure your boredom.

Another place you can check out is Bodega and The Rest located on Main Street. The initial entrance area is a bar and lounge, but once you register, you are taken down to a room similar to a speakeasy where you can have creative eats and cocktails.

If you want to get crafty this weekend, then Workshop SLC is the place for you. You can learn ceramics, painting, and other forms of art at this studio, and you can get 50% off your class with the promo code Spring for a limited time only.

To see more of Barby’s recommendations, you can follow the growth of her brand new business Marketing Boutique where she helps companies put themselves on the map with social media marketing! Check out her Instagram at @barbywithayy or at @the.marketing.boutique.