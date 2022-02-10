Local spot to hit for some good food when visiting downtown SLC

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) - When Savannah Sparks graduated with her Bachelor's from Utah State University (USU) in 2021, she had one goal in mind: pursuing her Master's in Deaf Education as part of the school's American Sign Language/Bilingual-Bicultural (ASL/Bi-Bi) Education program. Sparks, who was born deaf, was given the resources to learn both ASL and English as a child, and because of the profound impact knowing both languages has had on her life, she knew from a young age that she wanted to pursue a career as an advocate for the Deaf.

When she tried to apply for the 2021/22 academic year, Sparks was told the program was full, so she waited a year to submit her application. Instead of getting her acceptance letter, though, she received word through the grapevine of the program's suspension.