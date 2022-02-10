Local spot to hit for some good food when visiting downtown SLC

GTU is live at The Leonardo and we’re featuring a local restaurant museum-goers can stop for a bite to eat. Hernan Levano, General Manager at From Scratch in SLC shares some delicious menu items. 

From Scratch features a mix of Italian and American cuisine. You can find handmade bread and brioche as well as pizza, pasta, burgers, and salads. 

Popular menu items include: 

Roasted Beet Salad

Scratch Burger (award-winning) 

Wood Fire Bread

Risotto Cake

White Out Pizza

Next time you’re downtown, be sure and visit From Scratch located at 62 E Gallivan Ave, SLC. 

Website: www.fromscratchslc.com

Instagram: @slcfromscratch

Phone number: 801-961-9000

