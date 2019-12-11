Local singer-songwriter Emily Bea performs live

Local singer-songwriter Emily Bea gave us a preview of her beautiful voice on the the show, as she performs her self-written song, Forever with You, and later gave us an encore of Santa Baby.

Emily shared her heart-touching backstory for Forever with You. This song comes from the story of her grandparents who had a tradition of dancing together. She wrote the song from the perspective of her grandma and did an amazing job.

You can listen to Emily on iTunes and Spotify, and you can get more information on her from her website emilybea.com or @emilybeamusic on Instagram.