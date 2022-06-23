Ammon and Liahona Olayan joined the show today to display their talent on stage.

Since debuting their original song, “Listen To My Heart”, now “I Don’t Wanna Be Alone,” on American Idol, the pair have enjoyed success and even a standing ovation from Luke Bryan. Their performance on the show gained over 11.4 million views and skyrocketed them into a musical career.

Now, the duo is taking big strides in releasing another album, “Gotta Move On” and hosting concerts in Utah. Their next concert will be on Saturday, June 25 at the Covey Center in Provo, UT.

Watch their American Idol performance here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLjJt0KhupA

For more on this duo, visit ammonandliahona.live

For all social media platforms, follow @ammonandliahona