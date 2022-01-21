Local shop in Beaver with a unique ambiance

Today on GTU, Deena and Surae are live from Beaver at the Eagle Point Resort highlighting some local favorites. Cary LaSpina, owner of Surewood Forest, sells one-of-a-kind gifts in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere!

When you walk into the shop, you will see about 50 real trees that are about 15 ft. tall. Their branches hold gift shop items and provide a unique ambiance for shoppers. Surewood Forest has also been used for several events and parties.

LaSpina displayed a variety of items featured in the shop. One of which was an artist rendition of the “Predator Alien” from the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie. It’s made from recycled motorcycle and car parts. Another gem featured was a birdhouse made by an artist in Cedar City. It is made of dainty beads and jewels.

The shop is known for its hand-sculpted candles. They are formed using your hand to create the mold. They also sell handmade leather journals and pine knot wood carvings

Located at 31 N Main St, Beaver, UT 84713

Contact: Surewoodforest@msn.com

Facebook: @surewoodforestshop